I grew up in the Panhandle of Florida in an area peppered with farms. My father lived close to a peanut farm - so close that after the plows reaped the harvest, we walked to the end of his drive to collect the peanuts forgotten on the edges. I witnessed at an early age the integral role farms play both in our communities and our economy, as well as how intertwined the lives of Floridian farmers and residents are.