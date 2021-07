As a 31-year-old, I spend a lot of time on my phone, whether that means talking to my friends, researching something for work, or playing a mindless game. I think about the difference I could make by spending more time improving my mind and working on my health instead of wasting my time on my phone. But many apps can actually be useful to people with disabilities, and several function to assist those with Parkinson’s disease (PD) with many of the day-to-day tasks we may struggle with.