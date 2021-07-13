Cancel
Singapore is launching a $50 million program to advance research on AI and cybersecurity

By Saheli Roy Choudhury, @sahelirc
CNBC
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSingapore plans to invest around $50 million in a program to support advanced communications and connectivity research, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat announced. As part of the Future Communications Research & Development Programme, Singapore plans to set up new communications testbeds in 5G and beyond-5G. Singapore will also be...

