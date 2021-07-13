Cancel
Pella, IA

Pella Christian Earns Third Ever State Softball Bid

By Andrew Schneider
kniakrls.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Eagles played the role of underdog against the No. 4 ranked in 2A Bulldogs of Van Meter Monday, and a huge night for the Pella Christian offense fueled a 12-5 Regional Softball Finals win, as heard live on 92.1 KRLS Monday. Pella Christian opened the game with a three-run home run from Natalie Harrill in the first inning and then a five-run 7th inning propelled them far ahead of the home team before recording the final three outs. The Eagles will have to wait to find out their first round opponent, as the Cardinal and Regina regional final was postponed until Tuesday evening.

www.kniakrls.com

Comments / 0

