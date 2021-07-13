Cancel
Richmond County, NC

American Legion donates fans to seniors

By Daily Journal
Richmond County Daily Journal
Richmond County Daily Journal
 13 days ago
Photo courtesy of Robert Steele American Legion Post 147 Rockingham-East donate fans to Richmond County Aging Services to help seniors in need during the hot summer. Pictured, from left to right, are (kneeling) James Marshall, Commander Carlton, Hawkins, John Carr, Wayne Newton, Jeff Joyner and (in the back) Robert Steele.

Photo courtesy of Robert Steele

