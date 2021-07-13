5 Reasons Why You Must Get an Eco-Friendly Mattress for Your Family

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. What's more fun than a moveable feast? Picnics are the edible adventure that offer us an escape, whether we are still at home (camped on the floor of the apartment on a rainy day), in a local park, or on a bona fide vacation at the beach or lake. The best picnics are about a change of scene and a change of perspective; they're also about enjoying good food and relaxation. Picnics should be easy to carry, easy on the eye, and easy on the planet. Banish the plastic, embrace the basket, pack your delicious repast in sustainable containers. Read on for our list of essential picnic items (tested by this writer, who picnics professionally, and who has packed hundreds of them, from the Alps to the rooftops of Brooklyn, to urban parks, to the wild, wild woods).