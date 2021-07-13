Cancel
Muskogee, OK

Muskogee middle-schooler helps with neighborhood sanitation work

By Emily Every eevery@muskogeephoenix.com
Posted by 
Muskogee Daily Phoenix
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PlOtc_0av6TKTQ00

Eleven-year-old Treysen Radick’s two great passions in life are 1970s classic rock and automated side-load garbage trucks.

Radick, who attends the Oklahoma School for the Blind due to being visually impaired in his right eye, will enter the seventh grade this year. He hopes one day to become a sanitation worker, pursuing a passion he’s had for years.

Radick already has an impressive resume. The city gifted him his own sanitation worker vest, which he wears when he helps with collection. He helps sanitation workers on his block each trash collection day, and he and his family follow the routes of other garbage trucks on Wednesdays.

Radick can list in detail the typical collection routes, which trucks are the newest in the city’s fleet, and which brands manufacture what part of the truck.

“I’ll interact with the guy running the truck. Sometimes, if he needs cans moved, I’ll move the cans. If there’s garbage in places where it don’t need to be, I’ll help sort it” Radick said, explaining a typical trash collection day. “I help get it neatly just to help him work that mechanical arm around the cans.”

Radick became interested in sanitation work a few years ago during his spring break.

“I guess I was kind of bored, and this was like three, four years ago, and it was garbage day. So, I decided, since I have nothing to do, I’ll watch the garbage man,” Radick said. “So, I did watch him, and then somehow I just started watching him some more. I just started paying attention. Next thing you know, here I am.”

Before his interest in sanitation work, he showed interest in fans and HVAC units, according to his grandmother, Shirley Radick.

“It started with little box fans. He had to know everything about them, and then it went to air conditioners. He had to know how the air conditioners worked, how the heater worked,” she said. “He’s not your typical 11-year-old — well, he’ll be 12 soon — anyway, he’s more like 15, 16.”

Shirley said her grandson always had a love for classic rock.

“Turn on any classic ‘70s song, and he can name who plays it,” she said.

Elvis Presley, Coldplay and Blue October are among Radick’s other favorite musicians. He isn’t as big a fan of hair metal, which he describes as “C-R-A-P-P, that’s crap with two P’s.”

Next on Radick’s bucket list is getting his commercial driver's license in a few years and ultimately becoming a sanitation worker. He does worry, however, about how the rise of self-driving automobiles may affect the industry.

“Rear-loads are already getting to be dead, so I’m hoping that by the time I get to the age where I can get my commercial driver’s license and start doing that, I’m hoping that they won’t have self-driving trash trucks by then. Volvo already has a self-driving rear-load,” he said.

For now, though, Radick is happy to help his neighborhood sanitation workers with the support of his family.

“He believes a good janitor begins with the earth,” Shirley said.

Media Account for Muskogee Daily Phoenix

