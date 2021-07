It’s Easier to Distinguish a Brown Thrasher from a Northern Mockingbird Than You Think. With more than 1100 song variations – some believe that number can be closer to 3000 – the Brown Thrasher (Toxostoma rufum) has one of the largest song repertoires of all songbirds. It even beats out the Northern Mockingbird, which can sing up to 200 different songs. Although their songs can be difficult to distinguish from a Northern Mockingbird’s, the easiest way to tell the two birds apart is to listen to their song phrases. Thrashers only repeat their phrases twice, while mockingbirds repeat their phrases three or more times.