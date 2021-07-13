Gloria C. Hersey EAST MONTPELIER — The graveside service for Gloria Cecile Hersey, who passed away on Dec. 7, 2019, will be held on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the Plainmont Cemetery in East Montpelier, Vermont. She was the beloved wife of the late Harold George Hersey. Born April 18, 1930, in Burlington, Vermont, she was the daughter of Leonard J. and Dorothy B. (Willard) Hunter. She is survived by her sons, Ronald Hersey and wife Penny, of Mashpee, Massachusetts, Michael Hersey, of Orange, Texas, and Warner Hersey and wife Christine, of Longmont, Colorado. Also surviving are brother Leighton Hunter and wife Susan, of Lakeland, Florida; sister Peggy Gilbert and husband Gary, of Fairfax, Vermont; brother Steven Hunter, of Highgate, Vermont. Gloria was blessed with seven grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and many nephews, nieces and cousins. After the service, a Mercy Meal Reception will be held to celebrate her life at the Comfort Inn and Suites at Maplewood in Berlin, Vermont. Arrangements were made by Nickerson-Bourne Funeral Home.