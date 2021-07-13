Cancel
Montpelier, VT

Janet White Moyse

By Editorials
Times-Argus
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJanet White Moyse MONTPELIER — Janet White Moyse, 87, died July 7, 2021, at her home, with family by her side. She was born Sept. 24, 1933, in Westport, Connecticut, the daughter of Jennie and Arthur White Jr. She graduated in 1951 from Brattleboro High School. Mrs. Moyse enjoyed cooking, entertaining, gardening, traveling, and was a member of “Wonderful Walking Women” group in Montpelier. Survivors include a sister, Sharon Reynolds; daughters, Pamela and Melody Allen, Heather Allen Edenhofer; son, Blane Allen; four grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Louis J. Moyse; and siblings, Diane Bensusan, Arthur, Bruce and Wayne White. A service will be held at a later date in Newfane. Arrangements are by Guare & Sons Funeral Home. For online condolences, visit www.guareandsons.com.

