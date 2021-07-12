NBA Finals 2021: Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton's response to Game 3 adversity will decide the series
The Suns' young tandem had their first taste of adversity in the Finals in a Game 3 loss to the Bucks. Devin Booker had his lowest scoring output of the postseason while Deandre Ayton played his fewest minutes of the playoffs due to foul trouble, leaving Phoenix without enough firepower to take a 3-0 lead. The duo will have to bounce back in order for the Suns to maintain control of this series.ca.nba.com
Comments / 0