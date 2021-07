The women's gymnastics is always one of our favorite events at the Olympics, and at this year's Games, Team USA is one of the best it's ever been. With Simone Biles leading the charge, you know watching the competition is going to be impressive. With the Olympics taking place in Tokyo, though, some of the event times might be hard to keep track of, but don't worry, we've put together a schedule of when to turn on your TV to catch the women's gymnastics in action.