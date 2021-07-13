Cancel
Carroll County, MD

Flood Warning issued for Carroll by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-13 02:26:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 05:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Carroll FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR NORTHWESTERN CARROLL COUNTY At 226 AM EDT, The stream gauge on Big Pipe Creek at Bruceville exceeded minor flood stage of 8.0 feet around 1:15 AM. As of 2:10 AM, the stream appears to have crested at 8.4 feet and falling. At this level, Keysville-Bruceville Road begins to flood. While the heavy rain has ended across the warned area, between 2 and 3.5 inches of rain fell from earlier thunderstorms. Some locations that will experience flooding include Taneytown... Union Bridge Uniontown... Linwood Harney... Keymar Keysville... Detour

alerts.weather.gov

