Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mohave County, AZ

Severe Weather Statement issued for Mohave by NWS

weather.gov
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 22:19:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-12 22:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind damage with this storm will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. If on or near Lake Mead, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Mohave A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM PDT/1045 PM MST/ FOR WEST CENTRAL MOHAVE AND NORTHEASTERN CLARK COUNTIES At 1015 PM PDT/1015 PM MST/, a severe thunderstorm was located over the interstection of I-15 and Valley of Fire Highway moving southeast at 25 mph. A gust front preceding the storm was moving across Valley of Fire State Park, the Overton Arm of Lake Mead and was approaching the Boulder Basin and the Narrows Sections of Lake Mead. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs and trees. Locations impacted include Las Vegas Bay, Overton, Moapa Town, Moapa Valley, Echo Bay, Boulder Beach, Boulder Beach Campground, Callville Bay, Echo Bay Campground, Callville Bay Campground, Valley Of Fire, Overton Beach, Logandale, Hoover Dam and Lake Mead National Recreation Area. This includes Interstate 15 in Nevada between mile markers 66 and 105. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
County
Mohave County, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Roofs#Extreme Weather#Northeastern Clark
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

Vaccinate all health care workers now

(CNN) — Covid-19 has killed over 600,000 Americans and sickened many more. It's hard for me to understand why people would refuse a vaccine that could save their lives and those of their family. But as a nurse, what I find even harder to understand is why some health care workers choose not to get vaccinated and put patients at risk as a result.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McCarthy mocks Cheney and Kinzinger as 'Pelosi Republicans'

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Monday derided Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) as "Pelosi Republicans" for serving on a committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Reporters asked McCarthy in the Rose Garden of the White House about the panel established to...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Trump ally Barrack pleads not guilty in UAE lobbying case

NEW YORK, July 26 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump's billionaire ally Thomas Barrack pleaded not guilty on Monday to charges of illegal lobbying for the United Arab Emirates, putting the case on course for a possible trial. Barrack entered his plea to seven criminal counts before U.S. Magistrate...
Utah StatePosted by
The Associated Press

At least 7 killed in 20-car pileup in Utah during sandstorm

KANOSH, Utah (AP) — At least seven people were killed in a 20-vehicle pileup during a sandstorm Sunday afternoon, Utah Highway Patrol said. The crashes happened on Interstate 15 near the town of Kanosh, according to a news release. Several people were reportedly taken to hospitals in critical condition. Ground and air ambulances were used to transport crash victims.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
CNN

US and China trade barbs after another high-level meeting but say they want to keep talking

Washington (CNN) — The US and China fought a war of words Monday as each side worked to set the narrative after their latest testy senior-level meetings. A US delegation led by the Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met with Foreign Minister Wang Yi and other officials in Tianjin, China, a week after the Biden administration joined an international coalition to condemn China for its global cyberattacks.
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

American Airlines warns of fuel shortages spreading nationwide

American Airlines on Monday warned its pilots of a fuel shortage and asked them to conserve fuel when possible, according to a company memo obtained by CNBC. The airline said its fuel deliveries to midsize airports are delayed due to a lack of truck drivers, trucks and fuel supply. The company reportedly said its flights will carry additional fuel into airports affected by the shortage, a move that could add stops to certain flights.

Comments / 0

Community Policy