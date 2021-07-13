Severe Weather Statement issued for Clark by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 22:19:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-12 22:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind damage with this storm will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. If on or near Lake Mead, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Clark A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM PDT/1045 PM MST/ FOR WEST CENTRAL MOHAVE AND NORTHEASTERN CLARK COUNTIES At 1015 PM PDT/1015 PM MST/, a severe thunderstorm was located over the interstection of I-15 and Valley of Fire Highway moving southeast at 25 mph. A gust front preceding the storm was moving across Valley of Fire State Park, the Overton Arm of Lake Mead and was approaching the Boulder Basin and the Narrows Sections of Lake Mead. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs and trees. Locations impacted include Las Vegas Bay, Overton, Moapa Town, Moapa Valley, Echo Bay, Boulder Beach, Boulder Beach Campground, Callville Bay, Echo Bay Campground, Callville Bay Campground, Valley Of Fire, Overton Beach, Logandale, Hoover Dam and Lake Mead National Recreation Area. This includes Interstate 15 in Nevada between mile markers 66 and 105. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH