Midwife : Luminol

It’s always complicated to assess an album as a fan of the artist rather than coming into it free of expectations. There’s an element of nostalgia or sentimentality that tends to get in the way—perhaps you might be open to change, just as long as it remains in the orbit of that nostalgic place you hold dear. I admit to arriving upon a similar nostalgic place with Twin Shadow, in particular 2015’s Eclipse. It’s not an album that dates back to my high school years, like The Cure or The Smiths, and thus the weight of the connection is not so heavy that it’s a frame of reference that’s difficult to get past—which is important, since George Lewis Jr. makes changes in both sound and mood on his self-titled album.