Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Midwife : Luminol

By Forrest James
treblezine.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat comes after grief? Before departure, before ‘moving on,’ if there is such a thing, we often feel a need for deeper examination—to understand our new life. Madeline Johnston’s third full-length project as Midwife finds her in that place. Her 2020 sophomore project Forever found her narrowing in on a cohesive sound. It was stark and mournful, but her reverb drenched guitars also proved to be playful and bright. She was all set to hit the ground running, world tour and Roadburn set lined up, when 2020 made other plans for us all. It’s a relatively common story of late—album supporting tours cancelled in favor of self-isolation, producing instead an immediate follow up project.

www.treblezine.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Midwife#Drone Music
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Guitar
News Break
Meditation
News Break
Music
Related
Musictreblezine.com

Twin Shadow : Twin Shadow

It’s always complicated to assess an album as a fan of the artist rather than coming into it free of expectations. There’s an element of nostalgia or sentimentality that tends to get in the way—perhaps you might be open to change, just as long as it remains in the orbit of that nostalgic place you hold dear. I admit to arriving upon a similar nostalgic place with Twin Shadow, in particular 2015’s Eclipse. It’s not an album that dates back to my high school years, like The Cure or The Smiths, and thus the weight of the connection is not so heavy that it’s a frame of reference that’s difficult to get past—which is important, since George Lewis Jr. makes changes in both sound and mood on his self-titled album.
Rock MusicPosted by
FMX 94.5

Musicians Reacting to Nu Metal

Some people love it, others hate it, but everyone has an opinion when it comes to nu metal. Here’s a compilation of rock and metal artists reacting to the polarizing genre. Who gave love to nu metal during its hay-day? You may be surprised to learn that Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan was extremely supportive of hip-hip and metal fusing together. “I think it’s fantastic,” Corgan told MTV two decades ago. “I think the more people are cross-pollenating between different musical styles… it not only has musical implications but it has cultural ones as well.”
Musicopb.org

Courtney Barnett — “Rae Street”

Courtney Barnett recently announced that her third studio album, “Things Take Time, Take Time,” will be out on Nov. 12. That proclamation was joined by a single called “Rae Street”. While she’s dropped a pair of live albums lately, this is her first new material since 2019 standalone track “Everybody Here Hates You.” The Aussie songwriter’s talent truly shines on “Rae Street” as she takes an exquisitely simple country-inspired guitar strut and mesmerizes with a string of memorable lyrics. “One day I made a list of all the phrases that I could remember my parents saying,” she says about the vocal construction of the song.
Nashville, TNNashville Scene

Dara Tucker Sings Out at Rudy's Jazz Room

Saturday night was one of triumph for vocalist-songwriter Dara Tucker, a longtime Nashville favorite who relocated to New York City a few months before the pandemic hit. The occasion was the official release party for her celebrated new album Dreams of Waking: Music for a Better World. Over two sets before a full house at Rudy's Jazz Room — a venue undaunted despite taking on two feet of floodwater the previous weekend — she repeatedly demonstrated the stage presence, technical prowess and dynamic personality that won her multiple Nashville Independent Music Awards as Music City's top jazz vocalist.
Los Angeles, CAHipHopDX.com

Snoop Dogg Lookalike Gets L.A. Fan & His Mom Roasted On Twitter

Los Angeles, CA – Anyone who’s been to Los Angeles has likely had a run-in with at least one celebrity. The City of Angels is a playground full of famous faces just waiting to be spotted. But one particular “celebrity” caused an uproar on Twitter over the weekend. On Sunday (July 11), She Rates Dogs podcast co-host Mat George shared a snap of his mother allegedly meeting Snoop Dogg.
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

What happened to Snoop Dogg’s mom?

SNOOP Dogg updated his fans on his mother's health status after asking for prayers for her in May 2021. Born Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr, Snoop Dogg is the middle child of Beverly Tate's three sons. What happened to Snoop Dogg's mom?. The rapper has not confirmed what medical issue his...
MusicPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

30 Famous Musicians Who Were Murdered

“He Died Before He Got Old.” That was the headline in the Village Voice announcing the drug-related demise, at the age of 32, of Keith Moon, the original drummer with The Who. The headline, of course, was a reference to the line sung by Roger Daltrey in the group’s 1965 rock classic “My Generation” — […]
Internetmanofmany.com

Instagram Girls of the Month – July 2021

The world is taking a kicking but our favourite Instagram Girls keep on ticking. Indeed, their warm smiles, exotic travels, and vivacious personalities are like evergreen beacons of light in these crazy times, oozing off the screen and into our very souls. Okay, okay, so maybe we’re being a bit hyperbolic, but the point remains that these women have a palpable zest for experience and they aren’t afraid to show it. May their action-packed lifestyles help us keep our chins up and aspire to greater things. Here are this month’s top content creators.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Alexa Bliss ‘Breaks Character’ With Undertaker Daughter

The recent transformed persona of Alexa Bliss has been loved by many fans and she is currently doing an incredible job on Monday Night Raw. Of all the fans, it turns out Kaia, the daughter of the WWE icon, The Undertaker is a huge fan of Bliss. It was recently...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

Twin sisters executed during Instagram live broadcast

Brazilian twin sisters, Amália and Amanda Alves, were reportedly executed because they “knew too much” about a drug deal. The entire incident was all captured on Instagram Live. According to The Sun, which cited local media, the 18-year-olds were forced to kneel on the ground before each was fatally shot....
Musicthebrag.com

Blue Oyster Cult drummer says KISS’ Gene Simmons is a “jerk”

Blue Oyster Cult drummer Albert Bouchard has spoken about his experience with touring alongside KISS in the ’70s while declaring that Gene Simmons is a “jerk”. In an interview with on Full in Bloom, Bouchard didn’t hold back when it came to his thoughts on the ‘I Was Made For Lovin’ You’ hitmakers.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Justin Timerlake responds to fellow NSYNC member Lance Bass’s subtle dig

Justin Timberlake has responded to fellow former *NSYNC member Lance Bass’s subtle dig.Bass – who was part of the Nineties boy band alongside Timberlake, Chris Kirkpatrick, Joey Fatone and JC Chasez – poked fun at Timberlake in a TikTok video of himself dancing accompanied by the caption: “When JT finally responds to my text.”He added: “It’s the little things.”Timberlake has since responded to the remark, stating that his “unavailability” is due to being a father.“Once those babies show up… your unavailability will all make sense, bro,” wrote the singer, adding a laughing emoji.Bass replied: “Touché.”The exchange appears to be...
Celebritiesmusictimes.com

Snoop Dogg Shares Devastating News About Mom, Still Grateful For Progress

Snoop Dogg has shared some devastating news over the weekend. His mother, Beverly Tate, remains in the hospital amid a health battle. In an Instagram post, the 49-year-old shared on Sunday, "Happy Sunday. Me and my brothers went to c mama today and she opened up her eyes to c us and let us know she still fighting."

Comments / 0

Community Policy