Penny Hardaway sees Larry Brown helping make Memphis better

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Penny Hardaway has wanted Larry Brown to coach with him ever since he took over at his alma mater. Three years later, they have that chance at Memphis. “I've always wanted to be around greatness,” Hardaway said Monday after Brown's first practice as his assistant. “It doesn't mean that I didn't know anything myself. It's just iron sharpens iron. ... That's why I kept fighting to get him here.”