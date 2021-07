The global cryptocurrency started the week with a strong bullish statement as Bitcoin jumped by 10% to $38,000. While most alts were quick to grab onto positive sentiment and register hikes off their own, Binance Coin seemed rather unimpressed by such strong signals. Even though BNB’s value rose by 5.3% to $317.3 over the last 24 hours, its percentage gains were fairly low when compared to the other top 10 coins by market cap.