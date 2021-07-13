NEBO — Debby Henry 72, of Nebo, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at her home in Nebo. Debrah Ann Henry was born February 2, 1949 in Island, Kentucky to the late Carl Thomas and Georgia Pearl Nevitt Henry. Debby retired after 36 years of service from General Electric in Madisonville and was a member of Island United Methodist Church. She enjoyed spending time with both her family and friends, especially her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Debby was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Journie Hope Davis and by a sister, Carla Hinton.