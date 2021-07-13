Cancel
At Least 8 People Are Dead After A Hotel Collapsed In Eastern China

By The Associated Press
NPR
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING — Rescue workers were digging through the remains of a collapsed hotel in eastern China looking for any survivors of a disaster that has killed at least eight people and left nine missing, authorities said Tuesday. The workers in the city of Suzhou searched through the night, using rescue...

