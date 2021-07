KANOSH, Utah — Eight people died in a multi-car pileup on I-15 near Kanosh on Sunday. Utah Highway Patrol reports all lanes have been reopened after the deadly crash. High winds in Millard county caused a sand or dust storm and visibility was impaired. The poor visibility led to the deaths of the eight people, including some children. Five of the eight people killed in the crash were traveling in one vehicle. Two others who died were traveling together in another vehicle. At least 10 people were transported to area hospitals, three in critical condition.