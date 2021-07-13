Cancel
Olivia resident killed in officer-involved shooting

Granite Falls Advocate Tribune
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe memorial marks the location where Olivia resident Ricardo Torres, Jr., 32 was shot and killed by Olivia Police Officer Aaron Clouse the early morning hours of July 4 during an incident that occurred in the alley behind Dirks Furniture. While details as to what happened have been scant, an...

Police ID CT Man Found Shot To Death On Street

Police have identified a Connecticut man who was found shot in the head on a city street following an argument between a group of people. Davante Echols, age 24, was just before 8 p.m., Saturday, July 10 in the area of 19 Bronson St., in Waterbury, in New Haven County, said Sgt. Robert Davis.
Shiprock, NMthe-journal.com

Albuquerque man dies in officer-involved shooting east of Shiprock

The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office in New Mexico shot and killed a 36-year-old Albuquerque man Sunday during a vehicle pursuit that started on the Navajo Nation and ended east of Shiprock. Shawn Thomas is suspected of brandishing a firearm about 1:25 p.m. at the Speedway gas station at U.S....
Stafford, VAFree Lance-Star

Woman faces multiple charges after firing gun toward wedding in Stafford

Multiple charges against a woman accused of disrupting a wedding reception in Stafford County by firing multiple shots last month were sent to a grand jury following a preliminary hearing Thursday. Reema T. Kelton, 37, is charged with felony destruction of property, reckless handling of a firearm and public intoxication...
Monroe, NClive5news.com

‘It didn’t mean to go down that way’: Four arrested in deadly drive-by shooting of 13-year-old in Monroe

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - Four people have been arrested following a drive-by shooting that killed a 13-year-old girl in Monroe Saturday evening. Javon Demontre Robinson, 20, 19-year-old Darius Roland, 22-year-old Jamari Crowder and 18-year-old Jamari McClain were arrested and charged with first-degree murder. They were taken to the Union County Jail with no bond.
Spartanburg, SCWYFF4.com

4 shot, 2 people killed in drive-by shooting, coroner says

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Four men were shot Friday night in Spartanburg, according to Art Littlejohn with the Spartanburg Police Department. Two of the men died at the hospital, according to Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger. The shooting happened at around 9:15 p.m. on Palisade Street, Littlejohn said. According to Littlejohn,...
Spartanburg, SCFOX Carolina

Coroner identifies two victims of shooting along Palisade St.

SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office confirmed that two people died and two others were injured after they were shot along Palisade St. on Friday night. Police confirm that they were called to the scene just after 9:00 p.m. after receiving reports of a drive by...
Chaves County, NMrdrnews.com

Deputy involved in shooting at Sheriff’s Office identified

Officials have released the name of a Chaves County deputy involved in a recent shooting incident. Chaves County Sheriff Mike Herrington confirmed Friday that Deputy Nathaniel De La Cerda is the deputy who shot and injured a suspect in the booking area of the Sheriff’s Office on Sunday, July 18.
Antioch, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

Three Wounded; Two Arrested In Gunfight Outside Antioch Liquor Store

ANTIOCH (CBS SF/BCN) — Three people were wounded and two suspected gunmen arrested after gunfire erupted outside an Antioch liquor store early Saturday morning. Antioch police said both of the shooting victims were in stable condition. Officers responded to Romi’s Liquor and Food, located at 418 E. 18th St., shortly after 12:24 a.m. Saturday to investigate a shoots fired call. Upon arrival, they discovered two victims suffering from gunshot wounds and the suspects having fled the scene. Officers reviewed surveillance video and learned there were three armed males who engaged in a shootout. While officers were still at the scene, another shooting victim was located. That victim, a male, was positively identified as one of the suspects who was shot during the incident. A second suspect was later located. Both were arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and various weapon-related crimes. Officers are still searching for a third suspect.
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

1 Killed In Burnsville Shooting, Suspect Arrested

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Burnsville Police say they’ve taken a suspect into custody following a deadly shooting Friday evening. The shooting happened near Aldrich Avenue and Burnsville Parkway around 6:35 p.m., not far from Interstate 35W. The incident happened between two men, police said, and left one person dead. That person’s identity was not released, pending notification of family members. Police are still working to collect witness information, but there is not believed to be any threat to the public. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 952-322-2323.   More On WCCO.com: Mack Motzko, Son Of Gophers Men’s Hockey Coach, Dies In Orono Crash Vikings Sign Receiver/Returner Dede Westbrook, Agency Says Authorities Break Up 2 Large Fights At Anoka County Fair Minneapolis Fire Department Unsure What Caused ‘Monster Campfire’ Near Stone Arch Bridge
Aurora, COPosted by
9NEWS

Vehicle drives off after officer-involved shooting in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — An investigation is underway after an officer shot at an unidentified driver in a convenience store parking lot Monday morning, the Aurora Police Department said. Police said that officers responded just after midnight to a 911 call from a woman reporting a domestic violence incident in the...
Savannah, GAwtoc.com

GBI investigates fatal officer-involved shooting in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in Savannah Saturday night. Savannah Police received a call around 9:30 p.m. about an officer involved shooting at Waters Avenue and East Bolton Street. The GBI says their preliminary findings show that Savannah Police officers...
Milford, CTEyewitness News

Suspect shoots himself after killing Milford resident

MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - Milford Police are investigating what led to a deadly shooting in a quiet neighborhood near Housatonic Avenue and West Main Street. "You don’t pass by something like this often," Milford resident Alyssa Gueli tells us. In Al Beck’s case, he’s never lived next door to a...

