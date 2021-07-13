Toyota donations to assist auto tech program at MCC
Madisonville Community College has received a donation of four cars to the automotive technology program from Toyota Motor Manufacturing of Kentucky. MCC received a 2018 blue Camry and a 2020 champagne gold Lexus Hybrid, which are housed at the Hopkins County CTC for instruction. The two other cars — a 2017 white Camry and a 2018 blue Avalon Hybrid — are at the Muhlenberg County High School West Campus for instruction.www.the-messenger.com
