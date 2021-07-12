Cancel
What to watch on Tuesday: ‘Naomi Osaka’ on Netflix

By Anying Guo
Washington Post
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Flash (CW at 8) Barry and Iris greet their future children, but a shocking secret threatens their newfound harmony, and the Godspeed war may destroy Central City. Chopped (Food at 9) Alton Brown continues to be a menace to chefs as his Maniacal Baskets contain a canned wonder in the appetizer round and a surprise in the entree basket.

Related
TennisHollywood Life

Naomi Osaka’s Boyfriend: Who is Cordae & What To Know About Their Romance

After about three years together, tennis player Naomi Osaka and Cordae’s relationship is still a grand slam. Here’s everything you should know about Naomi’s rapper BF. Celebrated tennis player Naomi Osaka and boyfriend Cordae’s relationship can be likened to a grand slam — one filled with a ton of support and wins. While the couple first went public with their relationship in late 2019, the tennis player, 23, and her musician boyfriend, 23, got together about a year before their romance became public knowledge, as revealed in their joint GQ interview published in February — they just preferred to have kept it guarded, media blitz and all.
TV SeriesDeadline

The Show To Watch This Week: ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 2, ‘Naomi Osaka’ Docuseries, ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ & “Schmigadoon!’ Reviewed

Once upon a time in a three-network world long long ago, television went into the doldrums during the summer. That is not the case this still pandemic uncertain summer with premieres, returning series and more from the broadcasters, cablers, premium cablers, streamers and every other platform out there. Which, by its nature, asks the question of what is the show you have to watch this week?
TennisPosted by
Variety

Netflix’s ‘Naomi Osaka’ Docuseries Keeps Viewers at a Distance: TV Review

Naomi Osaka’s first Grand Slam victory was so dramatic as to feel like the scripted climax to a movie. In 2018, the rising tennis phenom faced Serena Williams, one of the greatest to have ever played the sport and one of her longtime idols, and won in straight sets. But when Osaka lifted her trophy, she was blinking back tears borne of a bittersweet frustration rather than the happiness she might have envisioned.
New York City, NYPosted by
Glamour

Naomi Osaka's Netflix Docuseries Is a Poignant Exploration of Stardom and Identity

Protect Naomi Osaka at all costs. Most people will never know what it's like to be a 23-year-old sports title winner. To be thrown into the spotlight after beating your idol on a world stage. Many of us will never battle the duality of maturing in the public eye while protecting our youth and finding our footing as a formidable Black woman in a world that tends to minimize our potential. But this is Naomi Osaka's world.
Tennisprimetimer.com

Netflix's Naomi Osaka is a poignant and painful look at a tennis wunderkind

"There is a problem that sometimes afflicts documentaries about sports personalities, in that the phrase can be an oxymoron," says Rebecca Nicholson. "This is not intended to be an insult: sporting excellence on an international level requires such astonishing dedication that there is rarely time or space for much of a life outside it. Naomi Osaka (Netflix) solves this by turning the tennis player’s story into an exploration of both life on the court and the vast spaces around it. It is about loneliness and self-discovery as much as it is about tennis, and it is beautifully done. Each of its three episodes covers a different phase in Osaka’s still-nascent career, and though it does not cover her recent withdrawal from the French Open and the subsequent discussion around mental health in sport, it provides substantial context for it." Nicholson adds: "While it has its moments of sadness, this is not a bleak watch. By the third episode, you get the sense that Osaka is transforming her endless self-contemplation into action. She talks about her choice to play for Japan; her fear of controversy and being outspoken; her decision to wear seven face masks at the US Open in 2020, each emblazoned with the name of a victim of police brutality. She spends time with her family, and visits her tennis foundation in Haiti – her father’s home country – where she learns about colonial history. And then the series ends, almost abruptly. Initially, I wanted more, particularly given the voice that Osaka has found to talk about the pressure of public life, but now I think the point is that there is still a lot more to come from her, on and off the court."
Tennisrealitytitbit.com

Explore Naomi Osaka's house - Netflix star's net worth revealed!

Tennis player Naomi Osaka has released a Netflix series about her life, and viewers catch a glimpse of her house. We explored her net worth. The documentary doesn’t just focus on the sport, but also her life off the court, as well as how she has dealt with the media.
TennisDecider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Naomi Osaka’ On Netflix, An Intimate Portrait Of The Tennis Champ As She Navigates Sudden Fame

The three-part docuseries Naomi Osaka, directed by Garrett Bradley, takes a look at how the young tennis champ handled the sudden crush of fame that came in 2018 when she defeated Serena Williams in the U.S. Open final, when she had yet to turn 21. Osaka gives Bradley access to her practices and to her family; we also get to hear those whispered moments between rivals on the court that you wish you could hear.
Tennisseattlepi.com

Garrett Bradley on Netflix's Naomi Osaka Documentary and Her Decision to Withdraw From the French Open

Named simply “Naomi Osaka,” it debuts one week before the start of the Tokyo Olympics, where the 23 year old will compete after having recently withdrawn from the French Open and Wimbledon. Bradley, recently Oscar nominated for “Time,” examines in the docuseries a two-year period of Osaka’s life as she defended Grand Slam titles and became part of the Black Lives Matter movement while simultaneously attempting to come to terms with her overnight fame.
TennisHuffingtonPost

Netflix’s Naomi Osaka Docuseries Couldn’t Be More Timely

“I’ve been always following people, and, like, sort of following blueprints of people. And now I feel like I didn’t really see a lane or a path that I like, and I was at a standstill,” Naomi Osaka says in the third episode of a new Netflix documentary series that gives audiences a window into her life. “And then I found that you have to make your own path.”
TennisMiami Herald

Why press-averse Naomi Osaka agreed to let Netflix make a docuseries about her life

It was Naomi Osaka's idea to have cameras trail her and make a documentary series about her life. That may come as a surprise to anyone who has been following sports headlines of late. In May, the 23-year-old tennis star was fined $15,000 by French Open officials after she pulled out of post-match press conferences. She said the experience of being asked repetitive questions, or ones that brought "doubt" into her mind, was taking a toll on her mental health. When the tournament responded by threatening her with further financial penalties or suspension if she continued to "ignore her media obligations," she withdrew from the competition altogether. In June, she nixed plans to play at Wimbledon as well.
TennisSacramento Bee

Review: Naomi Osaka chose her mental health over tennis. Netflix’s new doc helps explain why

If you don't follow sports, you may have become aware of Naomi Osaka, as I did, not for her playing but for her not playing. Last month, the 23-year-old, who's currently ranked No. 2 in women's tennis, withdrew from the French Open because she did not want to participate in news conferences. Osaka then pulled out of Wimbledon to take "some personal time with friends and family" in advance of the Tokyo Olympics, where she's representing Japan. Last year, she announced that she wouldn't compete in the semifinals of the Western & Southern Open after the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, which basically stopped tennis for a day.
TennisJezebel

Naomi Osaka's Netflix Docuseries Ushers in a New Era of Elite Athlete

When Naomi Osaka chose to bow out of the French Open in favor of her mental health, it felt like the first big strike against the American sporting complex. But her latest project, a self-titled, three-part docuseries on Netflix, feels like the first notes of a death knell. In this series, Osaka has gone beyond the press, beyond the tennis world, and beyond the parameters most athletes have surrounding them, to reach a global audience and tell her story with an unprecedented level of vulnerability and honesty. In three short episodes, she has torn down the wall between herself and the people who watch her and dared every single viewer to stand witness to the dark reality of becoming a champion. What is pivotal about that dare is that, once you’ve felt a shred of what Osaka has shared, there is no seeing tennis or any other sport the same way again.
TV & Videoshot969boston.com

ABC News Docuseries ‘Superstar’ Will Kick Off With Whitney Houston

ABC News has announced a new docuseries titled Superstar that will follow stars who have shaped American culture. First up, is legendary singer Whitney Houston, who died in 2012. The episode will include new never-before-seen footage of the star and new interviews with the ones closest to her like Bobby Brown, Brandy, Chaka Khan, and more, per The Hollywood Reporter.

