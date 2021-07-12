Cancel
Edwin Edwards, The Larger-Than-Life Former Louisiana Governor, Dies At 93

NPR
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNIDENTIFIED PERSON: (Laughter). EDWARDS: I don't speak good English, cher. ELLIOTT: Even at age 87, trying to stage a political comeback, the French Creole Edwards was still explaining his reputation for womanizing. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED NPR BROADCAST) EDWARDS: People talk about me. And out of that came things like silver...

www.npr.org

IN THIS ARTICLE
Louisiana StatePosted by
The Hill

Death of a legend: Louisiana's Edwin Edwards didn't stoop to racism

There may be no Southern politician who was more colorful, controversial and consequential than Edwin Edwards, who dominated Louisiana politics for more than three decades. Everything about Edwards, who died this week at 93, was larger than life: his unforgettable one liners — saying the “only way I can lose this election is if I'm caught in bed with a dead girl or a live boy”; his flaws — he spent eight years in the slammer; and his progressive politics, rising above the race card when it dominated politics in the region. He won four terms as governor after serving four terms in Congress.
Baton Rouge, LADaily Review

Edwin Edwards laid to rest

Mourners file past the casket of former Gov. Edwin Edwards on Saturday at the Louisiana Capitol in Baton Rouge. Edwards, who dominated a generation of Louisiana politics while serving four terms, was eulogized at a private Sunday service. Edwards died the morning of July 12 after years of respiratory illness.
Baton Rouge, LAbrproud.com

Trina Edwards addresses decision not to televise former Gov. Edwin Edwards’ funeral

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Trina Edwards took to social media to clarify her decision not to televise former Governor Edwin Edwards’ Sunday funeral service. “The grief I am feeling is indescribable and I and our small son needed to be able to grieve privately without having our weakest moments on display for public viewing and scrutiny,” she said in a social media post.
Baton Rouge, LAL'Observateur

Gov. Edwards’ Remarks from Former Gov. Edwin Edwards’ Memorial Service

BATON ROUGE — Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards delivered remarks at the memorial services for former Gov. Edwin Edwards. It is with a prayerful spirit and grateful heart that I join you today to celebrate the rich life and legacy of former Gov. Edwin Washington Edwards – a son of Louisiana, the state’s only four-term governor, a man who seemed larger than life. As he once said, he was both a realist and a dreamer who often dreamed of a better world – and worked to make it so. I believe his service to our state and nation are proof of everything he worked so hard to achieve. In his words, – “without fear of contradiction”– he left his mark on every part of Louisiana. Edwin loved his family, and he certainly loved the people of this state. No one could disagree with that. To his credit, there are many ways in which he left Louisiana a better place to work and call home. His humble beginnings in rural Avoyelles Parish, the son of a sharecropper, taught Edwin many lessons that he carried with him throughout life. He once said: from the janitor to the chairman of the board, I try to recognize everyone for their individual worth. Being able to see other people in their shoes, understanding where they come from, I have a capacity to relate to everybody. And that he did.
New Orleans, LAmyneworleans.com

Edwin Edwards’ Legacy Was No Joke

Accused of having taken an illegal campaign contribution, Edwin Edwards, who knew the law better than most judges, once offered a novel defense. For someone to have made the contribution was illegal he explained, however it was not illegal for him to accept it. Turns out he was right. Speaking...
New Orleans, LAtheadvocate.com

Guest column: Edwin Edwards and the politics of a bygone South

When Edwin Edwards, the former four-time governor, passed away this month, his death marked the passing of the kind of politician we don’t see much of in these hyper-ideological, tribal days. It was also a reminder of a politics in the South that’s long since ceased to exist. Lucky enough...
Politicslpb.org

Remembering Edwin Edwards

Hosted by André Moreau, the program dives deep into LPB’s considerable digital archives, which include profiles, interviews, and debates, bringing viewers a more in-depth portrait of the complex politician. Additional perspective will be provided by journalists Beth Courtney and Bob Courtney, who both spent decades covering Edwards during his multiple terms in office.
