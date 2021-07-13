Webster County jailer announces resignation

Webster County Jailer Morgan McKinley formally submitted his letter of resignation to Judge-Executive Steve Henry last week, with his final day in office to be Wednesday. “I have not come to this decision lightly, but it is the only avenue I have to maintain my physical health and mental well-being,” McKinley wrote. “A variety of factors went into my decision, including the inability to staff the jail at a safe and secure level due to a dearth of workers in the job market, the lack of funding to maintain a veteran staff, and the unpredictable conditions caused by COVID-19.”