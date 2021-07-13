Cancel
Yellen urges EU to spend more on recovery – economy

By Alfred Airaldii
Taylor Daily Press
 14 days ago

“We all agree that uncertainty is high. In this context, it is important that the fiscal position remains supportive until 2022. In the future, member states need to seriously consider further financial measures to guarantee a stable national and global recovery”: US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen attended the Eurogroup meeting said. According to Yellen, it is necessary to create an EU budget structure that is flexible enough to allow countries to respond strongly to the crisis and invest, which will not lead to “cyclical economic decisions”.

Janet Yellen
#European Union#Treasury Department#Eu#Eurogroup#G20
Europe
Taxation
U.S. Department of the Treasury
Congress & Courtsinvesting.com

Sen. Warren urges Treasury Secretary Yellen to combat rising crypto threats

Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Democrat from Massachusetts, has called on United States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and other regulators to develop a “comprehensive and coordinated” framework for addressing risks in the cryptocurrency market. In a letter addressed to Yellen, the Democratic senator said the Financial Stability Oversight Council, also known...
Congress & CourtsBakersfield Californian

Yellen urges lawmakers to act on debt limit in September

WASHINGTON — Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen issued a warning to Congress on Friday that the department may not be able to continue paying the nation’s bills past September without action from lawmakers. Yellen wrote to congressional leaders that once the current debt limit suspension expires at the end of...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Yellen urges quick U.S. adoption of stablecoin rules

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told regulators Monday that the U.S. government must move quickly to establish a regulatory framework for stablecoins, a rapidly growing class of digital currencies. A group of U.S. regulators plans to issue recommendations in the coming months for fixing any regulatory...
EconomyPosted by
Daily Mail

Rishi Sunak has £30billion extra for spending or tax cuts next year thanks to strong UK recovery, says IFS think-tank - but he has almost NO wriggle room in the longer term after Covid 'scarred' the economy

The Treasury is on track to borrow £30billion less than Rishi Sunak predicted in March, according to a respected think-tank, as UK debt piles up to a 60-year high. The Institute for Fiscal Studies predicts that government borrowing will amount to around £204billion in 2021-2022, less than the £234billion estimated at the March Budget.
Congress & CourtsCoinTelegraph

Treasury secretary Yellen urges lawmakers to quickly introduce stablecoin guidelines

United States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has told financial regulators that the government must act quickly to establish a regulatory framework for stablecoins. The comments came at Monday's meeting of the President's Working Group on Financial Markets. The group discussed the rapid growth of stablecoins, revealing plans to issue regulatory recommendations in the coming months, according to Reuters.
EnvironmentSilicon Republic

EU’s Fit for 55 climate package will overhaul the continent’s economy

If implemented, the legislation will revolutionise climate policy in Europe and affect the daily lives of almost half a billion people. The European Commission has rolled out its Fit for 55 climate legislation package to transform Europe into the world’s first climate-neutral continent by 2050. Adopted on 14 July, the...
Businesswashingtonnewsday.com

Yellen predicts ‘a few more months’ of high inflation in the United States.

Yellen predicts ‘a few more months’ of high inflation in the United States. Inflation in the United States will continue high for months, but will finally fall, according to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. The remarks come after Labor Department data released earlier this week revealed record-breaking increases in consumer and...
Public HealthWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19: What is the future of the EU economy?

COVID-19 caused a recession, which triggered an unprecedented economic policy response in the EU. As the European Commission’s Summer 2021 Economic Forecast points to a quick return to the pre-pandemic output levels, attention shifts to the post-pandemic years. NextGenerationEU provides a unique possibility to turn the challenges of the crisis...
POTUSUS News and World Report

After EU Tax Win, Yellen Will Try to Sell U.S. Republicans on Global Tax Deal

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Janet Yellen's first visit to continental Europe as Treasury Secretary helped solidify G20 political support for a global corporate tax deal and gave European Union officials an excuse to delay a problematic digital tax proposal. Returning from Brussels, where Yellen met EU officials on Monday and Tuesday...
Posted by
Reuters

U.S. Treasury's Yellen 'pleased' with delay to EU digital levy

BRUSSELS, July 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told Reuters on Tuesday she was pleased by the European Commission's decision to delay its announcement of a proposed EU digital levy because it will allow work to be completed on a global corporate tax deal. Speaking to Reuters after...
POTUSCNBC

EU delays its digital tax plan as Janet Yellen visits Brussels

The U.S. has been cool on the idea of an EU digital tax for fearing it will unfairly target U.S. firms. More recently, the Biden administration had concerns that the levy would derail negotiations for a global minimum corporate tax rate. Taxation has been a controversial subject in the EU...
U.S. Politicsamericanpeoplenews.com

US Treasury chief warns EU against hobbling coronavirus recovery with tight spending rules – POLITICO

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday warned the EU against reimposing rigid spending rules before the economy has recovered from the pandemic. Speaking to reporters, Yellen waded into a debate that is splitting the bloc by questioning whether there is enough flexibility in the eurozone’s spending and deficit rules — aligning more closely with the position of Southern capitals than with Northern countries such as Germany and the Netherlands.
Public HealthClickOnDetroit.com

EU nations approve a dozen pandemic recovery plans

BRUSSELS – European Union nations approved the pandemic recovery plans of the bloc's four biggest economies and eight other member countries Tuesday, a move seen as a bellwether for an economic revival from the unprecedented recession caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The approval will allow a dozen of the EU's...

