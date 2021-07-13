Yellen urges EU to spend more on recovery – economy

“We all agree that uncertainty is high. In this context, it is important that the fiscal position remains supportive until 2022. In the future, member states need to seriously consider further financial measures to guarantee a stable national and global recovery”: US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen attended the Eurogroup meeting said. According to Yellen, it is necessary to create an EU budget structure that is flexible enough to allow countries to respond strongly to the crisis and invest, which will not lead to “cyclical economic decisions”.