David Silverman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Union Bank, is pleased to welcome Brian Lavoie to the position of Senior Vice President, Commercial Loan Officer, at the bank’s Stowe office. “Brian brings 25 years of commercial lending experience and has most recently been with Eastern Bank as a team leader working in the southern New Hampshire market. His financial expertise, as well as his ability to deliver a superior customer experience, are assets for both the commercial lending team and the organization as a whole,” commented Silverman. According to Silverman, “Brian is well-versed in all aspects of commercial and industrial lending. He joins our growing team of twelve other commercial lenders as we continue to expand our efforts to meet our customers’ needs by providing exceptional personal service and local decision-making.”