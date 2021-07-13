Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dawson Springs, KY

Iris Orange Meehan

Messenger
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDEWEYVILLE, Texas — Iris Orange Meehan was born Nov. 30, 1934, in Dawson Springs, and passed away June 27, 2021 at the age of 86. She is survived by her children, Norris Orange and wife, Mary Jane; the Rev. Darrell Orange and wife, Jeanetta; grandchildren, Michael Orange and wife, Stephanie; Amanda Elms and husband, Andrew; Sara Olgesby and husband, Bill; Phillip Orange and wife, Kelli; 10 great-grandchildren; her sister Helen Coe; and her nieces and nephews.

www.the-messenger.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Dawson Springs, KY
Obituaries
City
Deweyville, TX
Local
Texas Obituaries
City
Dawson Springs, KY
Local
Kentucky Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
News Break
WandaVision
Related
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

Vaccinate all health care workers now

(CNN) — Covid-19 has killed over 600,000 Americans and sickened many more. It's hard for me to understand why people would refuse a vaccine that could save their lives and those of their family. But as a nurse, what I find even harder to understand is why some health care workers choose not to get vaccinated and put patients at risk as a result.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senators scramble to save infrastructure deal

The White House and senators from both parties are scrambling to pull their infrastructure talks back from the point of collapse, a sudden turnabout after key negotiators expressed confidence they were nearing a final deal. If the talks on the $1.2 billion framework fall apart, it would deal a serious...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McCarthy mocks Cheney and Kinzinger as 'Pelosi Republicans'

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Monday derided Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) as "Pelosi Republicans" for serving on a committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Reporters asked McCarthy in the Rose Garden of the White House about the panel established to...
Utah StatePosted by
The Associated Press

At least 7 killed in 20-car pileup in Utah during sandstorm

KANOSH, Utah (AP) — At least seven people were killed in a 20-vehicle pileup during a sandstorm Sunday afternoon, Utah Highway Patrol said. The crashes happened on Interstate 15 near the town of Kanosh, according to a news release. Several people were reportedly taken to hospitals in critical condition. Ground and air ambulances were used to transport crash victims.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

In 'frank' talks, China accuses U.S. of creating 'imaginary enemy'

BEIJING, July 26 (Reuters) - A top Chinese diplomat took a confrontational tone on Monday in rare high-level talks with the United States, accusing it of creating an "imaginary enemy" to divert attention from domestic problems and suppress China. Amid worsening relations between the world's two largest economies, Deputy Secretary...
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

American Airlines warns of fuel shortages spreading nationwide

American Airlines on Monday warned its pilots of a fuel shortage and asked them to conserve fuel when possible, according to a company memo obtained by CNBC. The airline said its fuel deliveries to midsize airports are delayed due to a lack of truck drivers, trucks and fuel supply. The company reportedly said its flights will carry additional fuel into airports affected by the shortage, a move that could add stops to certain flights.

Comments / 0

Community Policy