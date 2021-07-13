Iris Orange Meehan
DEWEYVILLE, Texas — Iris Orange Meehan was born Nov. 30, 1934, in Dawson Springs, and passed away June 27, 2021 at the age of 86. She is survived by her children, Norris Orange and wife, Mary Jane; the Rev. Darrell Orange and wife, Jeanetta; grandchildren, Michael Orange and wife, Stephanie; Amanda Elms and husband, Andrew; Sara Olgesby and husband, Bill; Phillip Orange and wife, Kelli; 10 great-grandchildren; her sister Helen Coe; and her nieces and nephews.www.the-messenger.com
