'I'll never apologise for who I am' - Rashford responds to racist abuse & opens up on Euro 2020 final penalty miss

goal.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Manchester United forward has paid tribute to his team-mates and the outpouring of support he's received after his spot-kick miss at Wembley. Marcus Rashford has said that he has "felt no prouder moment" representing England at Euro 2020 and that he "will never apologise for who I am and where I came from" after he was subjected to racist abuse following the Three Lions' defeat to Italy.

