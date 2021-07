Apple's MagSafe Battery Pack for iPhone 12 is mired in controversy over its capacity and price. After using it for a while, it has become one of our go-to accessories. Unintended as a way to extend your battery for days, Apple's MagSafe Battery Pack is the ideal solution when you need those crucial extra few hours or have to get through that long weekend. Assuming you have your expectations in line with Apple's design, the MagSafe Battery Pack is the best you can do.