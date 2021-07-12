Mountain View fifth-graders won't be moved to middle school
Rising fifth-graders at Mountain View Elementary won’t be going to Walton Middle School after all. Instead, the Albemarle County school division will spend $1 million to install an eight-classroom trailer at Mountain View following a recommendation of a school working group. The working group was established after outcry over the proposed plan to send the roughly 115 fifth-grade students to Walton to ease overcrowding at Mountain View.dailyprogress.com
Comments / 0