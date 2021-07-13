"Rhinos in Nebraska" - Zoom with author Dr. Alison Pearce Stevens - July 14 - 10:30am

Paleontology for kids! You & your kids can zoom with children's author, Dr. Alison Pearce Stevens, about her book "Rhinos in Nebraska" and the discovery of prehistoric rhinos and other mammals in north-central Nebraska. Zoom session will be on Wed., July 14 at 10:30am. A pre-recorded video will be available on the Mitchell Public LIbrary Facebook page at 7:00pm. Please call or visit the library to register. 605-995-8480.