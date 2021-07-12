Top Water Parks for Families Near Staten Island

Water parks are a signature part of summer, and a perfect way to spend time with family and friends. There are plenty of options nearby, so we’ve rounded up a list of our waterparks in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania—all perfect for a day trip (or an overnight stay) from Staten Island. Grab your bathing suits and some sunscreen, and prepare to beat the heat while staying cool!

Pirate’s Cove at the Land of Make Believe

54 Great Meadows Road – Route 611, Hope, NJ

908-459-9000

lomb.com

Ahoy mateys! Your kids may not stop talking like pirates after their visit to Pirate’s Cove, the water park section at the Land of Make Believe. Take a walk on the wild side with a thrilling ride down Pirate’s Peak, zooming through a tunnel and waterfalls. Or stay cool as you explore Buccaneer Pirate Ship and the wading pool, both ideal for smaller children.

Why we like it: One admission price includes all rides, shows, and attractions, including the amusement park rides at Land of Make Believe. So, you’ll get an action-packed day of family fun, both on land and in the water.

Runaway Rapids Waterpark at Keansburg Amusement Park

275 Beachway Ave., Keansburg, NJ

732-495-1400

keansburgamusementpark.com

Enjoy dozens of rides for all ages. Test your acrobatic skills at the Nestea Plunge, a Tarzan-style rope swing. Defy gravity on the uphill waterslide where you’ll plunge downhill, only to be propelled back uphill and down again. The younger set will adore Toddler’s Reef, where they’ll find a dancing fountain, climbable jeep, and more, all geared just for their size.

Why we like it: Those who aren’t fans of water parks don’t have to pay full price. Get a dry spectator ticket for $14.

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor

1 Six Flags Blvd., Jackson, NJ 732-928-2000

sixflags.com

Thrill seekers will delight in the tall, fast, crazy, and, of course, wet rides here. At King Cobra, race through a snake’s body and then go face-to-face with a huge cobra head. Or raft through a 132-foot tunnel into the mouth of a huge funnel for a unique water rush. Little ones aren’t left out of the mix. They can explore Discovery Bay, a huge shallow water playground, or take it easy and cruise down the lazy river.

Why we like it: If you want to make a full day of it, Six Flags Great Adventure is nearby.

Splish Splash

2549 Splish Splash Drive, Calverton, NY

631-727-3600

splishsplash.com

Splish Splash, with 96 acres of slides and attractions, offers fun for everyone. Enjoy more than 20 water slides, two wave pools, a large kiddie area, lazy river, and a tropical bird show. Plus, experience high speed slides like Bombs Away and Riptide Racer.

Why we like it: Bootlegger’s Run is the only hydromagnetic water coaster in New York full of breathtaking drops, including one from nearly five stories high.

The Great Wolf Lodge

1 Great Wolf Drive, Scotrun, PA

800-768-9653

greatwolf.com

Feed your need for adventure at this indoor water park. Find out what it’s like to ride a roller coaster made of water on Hydro Plunge. It propels your raft, via a motorized track, up a steep climb, only to send you plunging down a thrilling 52-foot vertical drop. Or try The Double-Barrel Drop. It’s the ultimate water slide with flashing LED lights, electrifying twists and turns, barrel drops, and 450-degree spins.

Why we like it: Come for a day with a pass that includes access to the water park and more.

Kalahari Resorts

250 Kalahari Blvd., Pocono Manor, PA

570-580-6000

kalahariresorts.com

At 220,000 square feet, this is the largest indoor water park in America. It’s part of Kalahari Resorts, a mega resort with an African theme (named after the Kalahari Desert). On the Anaconda, hang on tight as you navigate sharp turns and high-speed plunges on this family raft ride. Or go for Barrelling Baboon, where you’ll slide through soaring dips and twists.

Why we like it: Take lessons on how to swim like a mermaid or chomp like a shark.

Rocking Horse Ranch Resort’s Big Splash Indoor Water Park

600 State Route 44/55, Highland, NY

845-691-2927

rockinghorseranch.com

Enjoy 85-degree temperatures year-round at Big Splash Indoor Water Park. It’s part of the all-inclusive ranch-themed family resort, Rocking Horse Ranch. Try your luck on the water walk challenge, where you try to pull yourself over a net on the tubes without falling off. Other resort activities include an arcade, horseback riding, and mountain tubing.

Why we like it: Pricing includes all meals, accommodations, activities, and nightly entertainment.

Mountain Creek Waterpark

200 Route 94, Vernon, NJ

973-827-2000

mcwaterpark.com

Enjoy the great outdoors, water style, at this mountainous water park. Get an adrenaline rush as you plummet through the double-looping thrill slide, Zero-G. Or see if you can handle the iconic Colorado River Rapids. Kids World features Junior Rapids and Fishing Village, a children’s water playground sure to entertain little ones.

Why we like it: Try a popular attraction, The Canyon Cliff Jump. Leap off a ledge in front of spectators.

Thundering Surf Waterpark

300 Taylor Ave., Beach Haven, NJ 609-492-0869

thunderingsurfwaterpark.com

Everyone in the family will have fun getting wet at Long Beach Island’s popular water park. Little ones can romp around, and adults can relax at Cowabunga Beach. Sail down 1 of 8 whirling water slides or float along the lazy river, which features interactive water play activities. Just beware of the river’s surprise mega-water blasters.

Why we like it: Toddlers will love the area just for them with 6 small foam slides, dancing floor jets, and small spray features.

Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom

3830 Dorney Park Road, Allentown, PA

GPS Address: 4000 Dorney Park Road, Allentown, PA

610-395-3724

dorneypark.com

This park features rollercoasters and water rides including Steel Force, the longest steel roller coaster on the East Coast, and HYDRA, the first and only floorless coaster in Pennsylvania. Play in the waterpark, which features three levels of water games and the 70-foot-tall Lighting Falls water slide.

Why we like it: There are dining deals available for lots of places to eat, refresh, and rehydrate throughout the park.

Splashdown Beach

16 Old Route 9W, Fishkill, NY

845-897-9600

splashdownbeach.com

Self-proclaimed “America’s biggest little water park” featuring slides, rides, a wave pool, and play areas. The Rock Beach is an expanded beach area that includes Nathan’s Famous.

Why we like it: Discount rates are available after 3pm all week long.

Whitewater Challengers

Lehigh River, Poconos, PA

800-443-8554

whitewaterchallengers.com

This company offers family-style whitewater rafting for families with kids ages 4 and older. Check the website for information about booking.

Why we like it: The venue offers easy whitewater rafting, perfect for beginners and younger children.

Hersheypark

100 W. Hersheypark Drive, Hershey, PA

717-534-3900

hersheypark.com

The park features more than 65 rides and attractions, from 20 kiddie rides to 12 breathtaking roller coasters (including the new family coaster the Coco Cruiser) and everything in between. It also features more than 10 water rides on the Boardwalk. Hershey’s Chocolate World is located just outside the main gate to Hersheypark (hersheys.com/chocolateworld).

Why we like it: So much is chocolate-themed. What’s not to love?!

Morey’s Piers

3501 Boardwalk, Wildwood, NJ

609-729-3700

moreyspiers.com

Morey’s Piers spans more than 18 acres along six beach blocks. It includes three piers and two beachfront water parks: the Adventure Pier, which features coasters, thrill rides, and a raceway; the Surfside Pier, with kiddie and family rides; the Mariner’s Landing Pier, where you can ride traditional rides such as the Ferris wheel and teacups, play in the arcade, and enjoy Boardwalk treats; the Raging Waters water park, with kiddie play areas, water slides, and activity pools; and the Oasis Waterpark + Beach Club, which features more water rides for kids and adults.

Why we like it: Its mini water park—the Bonsai Beach—has water jets and climbing ropes, adding some adventure to the beach experience.



