Dive into an undersea adventure with at one of these aquariums near Staten Island in New Jersey or New York, where your family will encounter sharks, sting rays, moon jellies, clown fish, whales and other marine life. Rainy day or you just don’t feel like going out? Scroll down for some cool aquarium live streams!

Aquariums Near Staten Island

New York Aquarium

602 Surf Ave., Coney Island, Brooklyn

nyaquarium.com • 718-265-3474

Hours: Through Sept. 7, 10am-5pm. Sept. 8- Oct. 31, Monday-Friday, 10am-4pm; Weekends and holidays, 10am-4:30pm.

Admission: Adult (13 and older) $26.95; Seniors (65 and older) $24.95; Children (ages 3-12) $22.95

The New York Aquarium is home to 350 marine species and 18 sharks and ray species on 14 acres on Coney Island.

American Princess Cruise Whale Watching

Departs from Pier 3, 2498 Emmons Ave, Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn

americanprincesscruises.com • 718-474-0555

Admission: $60 for adults, $55 for seniors; $40 for kids 5-12; kids under 5 free; group rates available

Spot whales and dolphins in the waters of Rockaway, Queens, New York. Kids can help crew members with official whale and dolphin count.

Jenkinson’s Aquarium

300 Ocean Ave., Point Pleasant Beach, NJ

jenkinsons.com • 732-892-0600

Hours: Daily, 10am-10pm; High risk/ elderly hours: Mondays and Thursdays, 9am-10am

Exhibits like Atlantic sharks, Pacific sharks, coral reefs, penguins, and seals give you the opportunity to get up close to animals from all over the world.

Adventure Aquarium

1 Riverside Drive, Camden, NJ

adventureaquarium.com • 844-474-3474

Hours: Daily, 9am-6pm; Members only, Monday-Friday, 9-10am through Sept. 4

Admission: Adults (13+) $31.99; Kids (2-12) $21.99

Attractions include Caribbean Currents, Creature Feature, Hippo Haven, the KidZone, Little Blue Beach, Ocean Realm, Penguin Park, Piranha Falls, Sea Turtle Cove, Shark Realm, Stingray Beach Club, Gill’s Grotto, and Touch A Shark. You can even walk just inches above the 21-foot deep Shark Realm exhibit on a V-shaped rope suspension bridge.

New Jersey Sea Life Aquarium

Opening Summer 2021

1 American Dream Way, East Rutherford, NJ

Hours: TBD

Admission: Online prices: $28.99 for adults (13+); $23.99 for kids 3-12, kids under 3 free

Exhibits will include jellies, the urban jungle, the seahorse mangroves, stingray bay, sharks fish avenue, reef at night, ocean tunnel, ocean view hub, rush hour of the ocean, freshwater, and the tiny giants touch pool.

Seaquest

Woodbridge Township, NJ

Trumbull, CT 203-502-8337

visitseaquest.com • 732-283-2945

Admission: $16.95 for adults (12+); $10.95 for kids 2-11; $13.95 for seniors, military and students; kids under 2 free.

Enjoy a unique petting zoo aquarium experience, including snorkeling with stingrays, interacting with sloths, Asian otters, flying squirrels and more. Meet animals from across five continents.

Mystic Aquarium

55 Coogan Blvd., Mystic, CT

mysticaquarium.org • 860-572-5955

Hours: Monday-Wednesday, 9:30am-5pm; Thursday-Saturday, 9:30am-9pm; Sunday, 9:30am-5pm

Admission: Adult, $26.99-40.99; Child, $19.99-30.49; Seniors, $23.49-$35.74. See website for details

Mystic Aquarium is home to thousands of species of marine mammals, fish, invertebrates, and reptiles. Exhibits include beluga whales, sea lions, seals, sharks, penguins, octopi, clownfish, seahorses, sting rays, and jellyfish.

Aquarium Live Streams

Access ten live cams displaying different Monterey Bay exhibits including sea otters, jellyfish, the open ocean, and more. Streaming from 10am-10pm ET.

Stream the Coral Cam, the Long Island Aquarium’s 15-year-old reef exhibit.

The Bronx Zoo, New York Aquarium, Central Park Zoo, Queens Zoo, and Prospect Park Zoo are sharing animal content like videos, virtual learning, and Instagram stories visiting animals to bring the zoo to you. Visit this page to stay updated.

The Georgia Aquarium offers nine live, underwater live streams, including the Ocean Voyager cam where you’ll get to see the magestic Whale Shark in action.

Rewatch SeaSpan episodes, where you’ll see a virtual tour of galleries, animal exhibits throughout the aquarium, storytimes, and more.

The New England Aquarium has a variety of videos featuring aquarists, animal feedings, and behind-the-scenes animal care on its Facebook page.

Explore various Ripley’s exhibits including the Ray Bay, Reef Shark tank, and sea turtles on Facebook Live .



