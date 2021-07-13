Opinion/Editorial: On UFOs, we still lack answers
When it comes to UFOs, we don’t know the right answer. The truth is still out there. And it may be out there for a while. A new federal government report on UFOs couldn’t explain 143 of 144 military aviation encounters, which the government, never one to pass up the opportunity to create a clumsy acronym, now calls UAP, short for Unidentified Aerial Phenomena. The one explainable encounter? A large, deflating balloon.dailyprogress.com
