The League of Women Voters of Scarsdale wants the public to know they can have a voice in how New York state and federal legislative districts are drawn. Under federal law, redistricting must occur every 10 years, following the census, to ensure that legislative districts are roughly equal in population. Redistricting influences who appears on your ballot, where you can vote, and how communities are represented in government. The composition of a district determines the issues elected officials may choose to pursue and the issues they choose to ignore.