Delta variant prompts new health guidance
State health officials are advising some people to wear masks and avoid large gatherings as the Delta variant of Covid-19 spreads rapidly in the state. “We’re seeing a pretty alarming increase in the number of cases, hospitalizations and outbreaks across the state,” said State Health Officer Thomas Dobbs. “We have seen pretty much an entire takeover of the Delta variant for transmission. We know that it is far more contagious than strains that have previously been identified in our state.”www.dailycorinthian.com
Comments / 0