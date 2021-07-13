Popular Electronic Dance Music Festivals Around The World

African electronic dance music is undoubtedly among the most attractive genres on the market at the moment. This is mainly because of the soothing, hypnotic qualities of many of the songs that tend to take the listener to a state of complete blissful relaxation. There is no doubt that the styles have evolved and progressed over the years, but they remain very much true to their roots. Some of the best-known and most loved styles include those from West Africa, namely the soulful beats that are characteristic of Bamba and Lolex. Many of the more modern styles, such as those from Cumbria, have taken some of the characteristics of soulful traditional styles and improved upon them.