Charlottesville, VA

Opinion/Letter: Gifted education ought not be exclusionary

By Letter to the Editor
Daily Progress
 13 days ago

While Charlottesville’s policy on gifted education might be distressing to some who have made a career out of promoting exclusionary gifted education, the expansion of understanding that all children have gifts to nurture and share is more in line both with current research and an emerging historical understanding of the beginning of gifted education for a privileged few.

dailyprogress.com

