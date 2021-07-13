Opinion/Letter: Gifted education ought not be exclusionary

Langston Hughes famously wrote, “I tire so of hearing people say, let things take their course. Tomorrow is another day. I do not need my freedom when I’m dead. I cannot live on tomorrow’s bread.” In reading about critical race theory (CRT) with regard to Chesterfield schools (“School Board chair: Critical race theory not part of CCPS curriculum,” June 9), as well as the follow-up letters to the editor, this quote kept coming back to me. As a parent in Chesterfield County, I do intend to teach my own children the tenets of CRT – that racism is inherently embedded into the systems and structures that make up our country’s laws and policies – as well as to educate them far beyond the whitewashed history that I, myself, was provided. But I think dangerous the narrative that these topics should only be discussed in the home, or by people other than our educators. To deny our students access to a full understanding of this country’s history – and the racism that is woven into that history – is to deny them a full education.