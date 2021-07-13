Eldon Linscheid

ERHARD — Eldon Lee Linscheid, 80, of Erhard, Minn., formerly of the Sherburn area, died Friday, July 9, 2021, at Lake Region Hospital in Fergus Falls, Minn., surrounded by family following a sudden onset hemorrhagic stroke. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday at Bethel Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday at Glende-Nilson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, with a prayer service at 6 p.m. Visitation will also be one hour prior to the service Saturday at the church. Glende-Nilson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls is in charge of arrangements.