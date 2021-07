MOBILE, Ala. -- The Veterans Recovery Recourses have been rewarded a $4 million grant to support mental health and substance use treatment services. John F. Kilpatrick, Founder and CEO says, “we are very excited at both the funding and the national recognition that comes with it. This grant allows us to expand our integrated services as a ‘one-stop shop’ for mental health, substance use treatment, primary care and other healthcare services. That way, we can serve even better the vibrant and diverse community of Service Members, Veterans, and their Families, non-veterans, first responders, and families in Southwest Alabama."