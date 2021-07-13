James Caldwell, 76
A Funeral Service for James Caldwell, 76, of Traer and formerly of Marshalltown were held on Monday, July 12, 2021 at Mitchell Family Funeral Home with Pastor Al Frank officiating. James was laid to rest in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Marshalltown, IA Pallbearers were Andy Dietz, Tanner Caldwell, Alex Dietz, Keegan Caldwell, Christina Dietz and Bill Benson. Along with family and friends a group from Retro Rooster attended. Mitchell Family Funeral Home was entrusted with the care of James and his family.www.timesrepublican.com
