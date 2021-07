The Tigers are hopeful Goodrum (calf) will be ready to begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Toledo on Monday or Tuesday, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports. According to manager A.J. Hinch, the decision on when to send Goodrum out on the rehab assignment will hinge on how he feels coming out of running drills over the weekend. Goodrum, who has been on the shelf since July 17 with a left calf contusion, was hitting .220 with six home runs and 12 stolen bases across 230 plate appearances on the season prior to being shut down.