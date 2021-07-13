Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Defenders of critical race theory are prone to exaggeration

Times-Republican
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePut aside what you may have heard — pro or con — about terms such as systemic racism or critical race theory (CRT) for a moment. There’s a lot of exaggeration out there among both defenders and critics. Instead, let me tell you a story. After the civil rights movement...

www.timesrepublican.com

Comments / 6

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonah Goldberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Black People#Critical Race Theory#Exaggeration#Black Americans#Crt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
Related
SocietyChronicle

Letter to the Editor: What Will Come of Extremism When White People Are Minority?

Black and brown lives have never mattered as much in America as white lives. Never. Not in law or in practice. There is no debate over that. There is a mountain of evidence to prove it still is true. America is not yet by any means a “color-blind” society. Like climate change, denial of the problem is certainly not a solution to it.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Ocasio-Cortez knocks McCarthy after he claimed critical race theory 'goes against everything' MLK taught

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) knocked House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) after he claimed in a recent interview that teachings of critical race theory “go against everything” civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr. taught. “Critical race theory goes against everything Martin Luther King has ever told us, 'Don't judge...
POTUSWashington Post

More than half of Republicans think minorities are favored over Whites in the United States

At its heart, the Black Lives Matter movement is focused on the ways in which racism is embedded in American law enforcement, resulting in a disproportionately large number of deaths of Black people at the hands of police. This idea that racism may be embedded in governmental or social systems is the crux of critical race theory. Racism, the theory postulates, isn’t simply a function of racist people acting out against others because of their race. Instead, some of racism’s most significant effects are felt from long-standing systems that have integrated, often invisibly, race-specific differences.
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Fox News guest argues that slavery ‘was never a race thing’

An Illinois conservative YouTuber, invited on a show on Fox News, has invited the wrath of social media commentators by claiming that slavery was never about race.Ty Smith — brother of conservative author and talk show host Candace Owens — told Fox News host Martha MacCallum that “slavery was never about race.”Mr Smith has also previously objected to the Critical Race Theory (CRT) and one of his videos where he talked about CRT recently went viral.On the show on Tuesday, when Ms MacCallum asked him about his thoughts on the narrative that America was founded on the idea of...
Florida Statetennesseestar.com

Florida Congressman Byron Donalds Slams Critical Race Theory

U.S. Representative Byron Donalds, from Florida’s 19th congressional district, recently slammed Critical Race Theory in an opinion article from a very personal perspective. Donalds, who is African-American, has a White wife and biracial children. Donalds, like many other critics of CRT, views the movement as tool of the left used...
SocietyThe Independent

We’ve been brainwashed to think white British are superior for centuries – no wonder we have a racism problem

The current discussion around racism and discrimination is welcome and we all need to take an active, honest part in it. For white people, like me, that has to start with looking at ourselves and those deeply buried cultural beliefs that condition much of our attitudes and lay waiting to pounce, whether it’s Boris Johnson using inappropriate terms such as “piccaninnies” with “watermelon smiles” or calling a character in a novel a racist slur. But it’s not limited to our elite.
SocietyEast Bay Times

Brooks: The question we all should ask: How racist is America?

One question lingers amid all the debates about critical race theory: How racist is this land? Anybody with eyes to see and ears to hear knows about the oppression of the Native Americans, about slavery and Jim Crow. But does that mean that America is even now a white supremacist nation, that whiteness is a cancer that leads to oppression for other groups? Or is racism mostly a part of America’s past, something we’ve largely overcome?
Societywashingtoninformer.com

BAILEY: The ‘Critical Race Theory’ and the Real Deal in U.S. History

I truly understand why most whites and their “Black” allies are so angry with the Critical Race Theory approach to teaching American history. After all, for some 400 years, they and their ancestors have gotten away with misinforming and often lying about that history in educational institutions throughout the country. For instance, from elementary to high school to three years in the U.S. military, I was never taught the real deal about this country’s history, especially when it came to people of African descent.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Media, critical race theory and one serious disconnect

Critical race theory (CRT) and education in the United States as a whole is shaping up to be a huge campaign issue for 2022 and 2024. And that's terrible news for Democrats. Recent polling backs up this perspective. Exhibit A: A recent Harvard CAPS/Harris poll found 61 percent of registered...
Roanoke Times

Skaff: Critical race theory destructive to society

Critical race theory has expanded beyond academia into mainstream America, including Southwest Virginia. The theory holds that white people are innately racist — they are oppressors by nature, and black people and other races are the oppressed. It is hate speech — as derogatory to black people as to white....
Societybgindependentmedia.org

Critical Race Theory lacks ‘intellectual rigor’

In the early 1920s, a young disciple of Max Planck named Moritz Schlick has had enough of what he considers unjustified beliefs, not merely in the natural sciences, but also in philosophy, sociology, and psychology. He then took some ideas that had been put out a few years earlier by the philosopher Ludwig Wittgenstein in the latter’s book, Tractatus Logico-Philosophicus and developed what would be called “Logical Positivism”. Discarding the supernatural, ethics, and aesthetics, Schlick created a methodology that stated that the only meaningful statements were the ones which could be empirically verified. Schlick’s views would dominate the above-mentioned disciplines until the early 1970s when Bertrand Russell, the last great Logical Positivist, died. Today, virtually nobody thinks Logical Positivism had any merit, except perhaps those who are antagonistic towards religion. I predict Critical Race Theory will go the route of Logical Positivism. If your parents studied psychology back in the day, they were probably taught some variation of Behaviorism (a school of thought that was heavily influenced by Logical Positivism), a school which virtually nobody in the academy today adheres to. Critical Race Theory was unknown to the general population two years ago. Only due to recent events has it become popular to the point of being required learning for primary school students. Today it is considered “chic” but tomorrow, many of its current supports, both academic and laity, will scoff at it much like they do its predecessor in philosophy.

Comments / 6

Community Policy