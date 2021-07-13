Obituary: Eric B. Fuller

JAY – Eric B. Fuller, 68, a resident of Jay, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, July 11, 2021 at his home. He was born Jan. 26, 1953 in Farmington, the son of Earl B. Fuller and Joan (Crosson) Fuller.He was a 1971 graduate of Livermore Falls High School. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served on the submarine fleet during the Vietnam War. Eric worked for International Paper Company at the Androscoggin in Jay and was owner and operator of Eric Fuller Welding Service. He was a former member of United Bikers of Maine and was very involved for many years as well as attending legislative sessions for bikers’ rights. He attended many of the yearly Governor’s Tea gatherings in Augusta where motorcycle safety along with other concerns for bikers were discussed. He also escorted several of the yearly POW/MIA National Recognition Day processions. Eric was a member of V.F. W. Post #3335 and Amvets Post #33 in Jay, Local 14 and the N.R.A. He enjoyed many motorcycle events through the years. He is survived by his sisters, Shirley Sanders and her husband Richard of Leeds, Sheryl Ostrow of Bangor, and Kerry Labbe and her husband Alan of Livermore; five nieces and nephew, Alanna Sanders, Heidi Brunton, Dr. Katherine Tromp, Melinda Kennedy, and Bradford Ostrow; great-nephews, Logan and Connor Brunton and Andrew and Benjamin Tromp; uncles, William Crosson and Zelmon Fuller, aunts, Zara Briggs and Vivian Fuller. He was predeceased by his parents. Messages of condolence may be sent to: http://www.finleyfuneralhome.comA funeral service will be held 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 15 at FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine. Visitation will be held from 12- 1 p.m., prior to the funeral service. Interment Maine Veterans Cemetery, 163 Mount Vernon Road, Augusta, Maine.If desired contributions may be madein Eric’s memory to:Sandy River & Rangeley Lakes Railroad Museum128 Bridge St.Phillips, ME 04966.