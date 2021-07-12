Eli Cranor: When is it too much?
Dear Athletic Support: My granddaughter plays travel softball. Last weekend, her team got second place in a tournament. She’s a go-getter, for sure, and wasn’t very excited about getting second place. But then they called her whole team out to the middle of the field and presented them with these huge rings. These things looked like Super Bowl rings. It hurt my heart to watch my granddaughter sulk around while wearing such a gaudy ring. Just made me feel like she was spoiled. But it also made me think maybe the rings were too much, especially for second place. What ever happened to those little plastic trophies? I’ve still got boxes of them in my attic from when her dad was playing sports.www.joplinglobe.com
Comments / 0