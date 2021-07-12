Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Eli Cranor: When is it too much?

By Eli Cranor
Joplin Globe
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDear Athletic Support: My granddaughter plays travel softball. Last weekend, her team got second place in a tournament. She’s a go-getter, for sure, and wasn’t very excited about getting second place. But then they called her whole team out to the middle of the field and presented them with these huge rings. These things looked like Super Bowl rings. It hurt my heart to watch my granddaughter sulk around while wearing such a gaudy ring. Just made me feel like she was spoiled. But it also made me think maybe the rings were too much, especially for second place. What ever happened to those little plastic trophies? I’ve still got boxes of them in my attic from when her dad was playing sports.

www.joplinglobe.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Softball
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Super Bowl
News Break
Helmets
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsJoplin Globe

Eli Cranor: Feeling summer school blues?

Dear Eli: My son is in summer school. He’s going into his senior football season, and I really hate that he’s stuck doing summer school. I hate it because summer school lasts for fifteen days and goes from eight in the morning until three in the afternoon. There’s no chance at all for him to make any of his football workouts during that time. What’s worse, my son is going to have to miss two team camps because of summer school. These camps are held at colleges and are such a huge help when it comes to getting young athletes recruited. I understand that football isn’t more important than school, but this year has been so different and difficult. My son started off as a virtual student. You know, trying to do what was best for everybody, but he couldn’t keep up in those classes. When I finally realized this, I got him back into the regular classes and he was already too far behind to catch up. Now I’m just torn. He’s worked most all his life with hopes and dreams of earning a football scholarship, but summer school is keeping him from it. Why couldn’t he just re-take this class again in the fall or spring?
SportsMcAlester News

CRANOR: Athletic Support: Coach’s pregame speech too crazy for kids

Dear Athletic Support: I recently overheard my son’s travel-league baseball coach giving the team a pre-game pep talk. This speech started off fine, but then ventured into the “success-at-all-costs” sort of rhetoric that you see in sports movies. I was flabbergasted. Here was a full-grown man, shouting and slobbering to a bunch of 9-year-old boys about winning this upcoming Little League game as if their lives depended on it (he might’ve said that exact line!) This really turned me off. This sort of mentality should not be employed in youth sports. Period. We went on to play the game, and we ended up winning (thank goodness), but I’m starting to wonder if this is the right team/coach for my son.
SportsMcAlester News

CRANOR: Athletic Support: Youth sports like a cult

Dear Athletic Support: I wasn’t really into sports but my kid wanted to play, and now she really loves it. Loves all the camaraderie, the friend group. I like seeing her work toward a goal and achieve it. But why does every sport have to be year round? Is there not a way to do sports without dedicating your life to it? If I wanted to be in a cult, I’d join a cult. I don’t want her to be in trouble with her coaches, but my daughter’s extracurricular activity is just one aspect of our family life. It’s like the coaches have to prove their worth by staying as busy as possible. So I guess the question is, how much is it going to hurt my daughter with the coaches when we occasionally miss things because we’re not going to rearrange our lives around this?
KidsJoplin Globe

Eli Cranor: Coach’s pregame speech too crazy for kids

Dear Eli: I recently overheard my son’s travel-league baseball coach giving the team a pre-game pep talk. This speech started off fine, but then ventured into the “success-at-all-costs” sort of rhetoric that you see in sports movies. I was flabbergasted. Here was a full-grown man, shouting and slobbering to a bunch of 9-year-old boys about winning this upcoming Little League game as if their lives depended on it (he might’ve said that exact line!) This really turned me off. This sort of mentality should not be employed in youth sports. We went on to play the game, and we ended up winning, but I’m starting to wonder if this is the right team/coach for my son.

Comments / 0

Community Policy