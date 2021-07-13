Kathryn “Katie” Hayes, 92, longtime resident of State Center and Baxter, Iowa, gained her angel wings on the morning of July 12, 2021 at State Center Specialty Care. Services for Katie will be held on Friday, June 16, 2021 beginning at 2:00 P.M. at the Mitchell Family Funeral Home. A visitation for family and friends will be held one hour prior to the start of services. In lieu of flowers memorials in Katie’s name may be directed to her family. For additional information or to send a condolence please visit www.mitchellfh.com or call 641-844-1234. Mitchell Family Funeral Home is caring for Katie and her family.