After Branson flight, Virgin Galactic slumps on stock sale

Times-Republican
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVirgin Galactic shares veered sharply lower Monday after the spaceflight company said it’s made arrangements to sell up to $500 million in stock. The disclosure comes a day after founder Richard Branson briefly rocketed into space aboard Virgin’s winged space plane for the first time in what was the company’s highest-profile flight yet as it looks to begin taking up paying customers on expensive joy rides next year.

