PRINCETON, WV (LOOTPRESS)– The Cajun Crawl is coming back to Princeton since 2019.

The Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias sponsors the event. Because of Covid, this event wasn’t able to happen in 2020. It will be held on Friday, July 23 at 858 Mercer Street, Princeton, WV 24740. The Cajun Crawl starts at 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm.

Tickets are $20 for to-go orders, $45 for general admission, and $85 for VIP tickets. Entertainment is provided by “The Zydeco Kings.” The crawl features drinks, an authentic shrimp boil, and fresh crawfish from the Louisiana Bayou.

For attendees that would like more traditional food, the PitaPit is available.

The food is prepared by the Louisiana locals and members of the Louisiana Crawfish Association.

To purchase tickets, visit the Chamber of Commerce for the Two Virginias or go online to Eventbrite.