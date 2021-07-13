Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Princeton, WV

The Cajun Crawl is coming back to Princeton

By Aynae Simmons
Posted by 
Lootpress
Lootpress
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18X103_0av6MhG800

PRINCETON, WV (LOOTPRESS)– The Cajun Crawl is coming back to Princeton since 2019.

The Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias sponsors the event. Because of Covid, this event wasn’t able to happen in 2020. It will be held on Friday, July 23 at 858 Mercer Street, Princeton, WV 24740. The Cajun Crawl starts at 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm.

Tickets are $20 for to-go orders, $45 for general admission, and $85 for VIP tickets. Entertainment is provided by “The Zydeco Kings.” The crawl features drinks, an authentic shrimp boil, and fresh crawfish from the Louisiana Bayou.

For attendees that would like more traditional food, the PitaPit is available.

The food is prepared by the Louisiana locals and members of the Louisiana Crawfish Association.

To purchase tickets, visit the Chamber of Commerce for the Two Virginias or go online to Eventbrite.

Comments / 0

Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
124
Followers
465
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Princeton, WV
Government
City
Princeton, WV
State
Louisiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cajun#The Cajun Crawl#Virginias#Covid#Vip#The Louisiana Bayou#Pitapit#Eventbrite
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Posted by
Lootpress

6th annual “TRIBUTE TO BRICKTOP” in Alderson

ALDERSON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Imagine a warm summer night sitting on the Alderson Memorial Bridge in the middle of the Greenbrier River listening to smooth jazz. Alderson Main Street, with support from the Greenbrier County Commission Arts and Recreation Fund, will be holding its annual “Tribute to Bricktop” on Alderson Memorial Bridge on Sunday, August 8 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.
Fayetteville, WVPosted by
Lootpress

Historic Fayette Theater seeking actors

FAYETTEVILLE, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – The Historic Fayette Theatre is currently seeking actors for an upcoming performance. The theater announced on Monday that it is still in need of adult male actors for its fall production “Beyond the Mountains”- the heartwarming story of frontier heroine Mary Draper Ingles who escapes from Shawnee captivity and completes an arduous journey home along the New River.
Hinton, WVPosted by
Lootpress

COVID forces changes to annual Safety on the Blue event

HINTON, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – In years past, Safety on the Blue, hosted alongside the weeklong West Virginia Water Festival in Hinton, works to provide children with lifesaving water safety tips by giving out life jackets and hosting games, prizes and activities. This year, COVID-19 is making the event look a little different.
Posted by
Lootpress

Beckley Art Center calls for black and white photography highlighting W.Va

BECKLEY, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – The Beckley Art Center (BAC) is calling for Black and White photography highlighting West Virginia, in all its forms. Submitted photographs may be featured in the center’s 2021 BW-WV exhibition. This photography exclusive exhibition is open to all points of view, all levels of expertise, and...
Beckley, WVPosted by
Lootpress

What to do in West Virginia July 25 through August 1

Looking for something to do in southern West Virginia this coming week? Here are some ideas. July 25: Theatre West Virginia presents Romeo & Juliet. Theatre West Virginia will take the stage on July 25 to perform one of Shakespeare’s greatest romances: “Romeo & Juliet.”. Experience the beauty, poetry and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy